HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) saved some ducklings Tuesday.

According to pictures WCSO shared, the ducklings fell in a drain not far from Bell Oaks Centre. Pictures show deputies saved at least three ducklings from the drain.

(Courtesy: Warrick County Sheriff’s Office)

WCSO posted, “We had to duck-ument this good deed by Deputies Mangas, Wester, Dunn and Meredith. Thank you for saving our little feathered friends!”