HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic New Orleans tradition is expected to bring some traffic delays along with it this weekend in downtown Newburgh.

The Newburgh Police Department says that if everything goes according to plan, there will be a “Second Line Celebration” leaving from Preservation Hall on 200 State Street from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

The celebration will travel south of State Street, turn right onto Jennings Street and end at the 20 West venue.

We’re told officers will be present to make sure the celebration goes safely and smoothly. Officers say they will be stopping all traffic in the area during the procession.

“We apologize for any interruptions this celebration may cause to travelers, but please bear with us as this is a new type of event taking place in Town,” says the police department on social media. “Again, you may want to avoid the area around 5:45 PM to 6:15 PM as there might be a slight delay for drivers.”

According to the Newburgh Police Department, the owners of 20 West discussed the idea several years ago as it is very popular in New Orleans and they wanted to create this celebration.

The police department commends 20 West for wanting to bring a traditional New Orleans concept to Downtown Newburgh. You can read more about the celebration on NewOrleans.com.