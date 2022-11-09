WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society (WHS) asks for people to set an extra place at their Thanksgiving table for a WHS rescue dog this year.

The event is called “Friendsgiving,” and a family can become a host family for a rescue dog by filling out an adoption application at this website, and in the name put “Friendsgiving.” WHS says it will contact you to schedule a time on November 22 or November 23 between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to choose your foster dog to take home. WHS says meet and greets with your other dog(s) are encouraged. Walk-ins are accepted with an approved application.

Officials say fully vetted dogs over six months of age are eligible for Friendsgiving, but cats and kittens are not included due to being easily stressed by changes in environment. WHS notes this will be first come, first serve for choosing a dog for FriendsGiving.

WHS says all supplies will be provided, including a crate if needed, and drop off will be scheduled on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say if anyone wants to keep their foster, they can adopt and receive $50 off the adoption fee for being a host family.