HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This weekend Warrick Humane Society (WHS) will be having an adoption special due to having no room in its main kennel and only a few kennels left in its puppy room.

WHS says for this weekend only, dog and puppy adoptions will be $100 off of the currently listed adoption prices. Officials say there are currently over 30 dogs that this special applies to.

For more information people are asked to contact Jessie Werner at either 812-858-1132 or WHSCommunicates@gmail.com. People can see adoptable animals from WHS here.