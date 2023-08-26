HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society (WHS) invites people to join it on October 21 at 8 a.m. for this year’s annual Miles For Mutts 5K.

WHS says Miles For Mutts will begin and end at the shelter, with a 3.1 mile run/walk on Warrick Trails. Event organizers say the early registration fee through September 29 is just $25 and guarantees people a soft ring-spun t-shirt in their size.

WHS says registration goes to September 30, and to register at the morning of the event will be $30. WHS says people can add a Miles For Mutts pet bandana for just $10. WHS says people can add a donation of $40 and they’ll receive a Miles For Mutts double-walled vacuum insulated tumbler. WHS says this run/walk is open to people and pets as well.

Event organizers say details including date, registration information and more can be found here.