BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some people would say it sounds ridiculous to even think about jumping into the water in the middle of winter. But for the past 24 years, thousands of people have braved the weather and the freezing water for a good cause, the Polar Plunge.

The Polar Plunge is a well-known fundraiser that takes place typically around the same time as the Super Bowl where people “plunge” themselves into cold water in the wintertime to raise money for an organization.

The Polar Plunge will benefit, Special Olympics Indiana, starting January 28 and continuing through March 4 with 18 different events happening around the state of Indiana. Boonville’s Polar Plunge events will take place on February 3 and 4.

The Boonville High School Plunge will be held February 3 at Scales Lake Park. The general Boonville Plunge will take place the following day also at Scales Lake Park, at noon. Registration for the community plunge will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Boonville High School Cafeteria.

“These bucket-list events challenge individuals and teams to be bold and get cold —

taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause,” says Special Olympics Indiana.

More information can be found at the Polar Plunge website.