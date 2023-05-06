HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — One lucky person in Newburgh chose the correct set of numbers and won a life-changing sum of $50,000 from the Hoosier Lottery.

Lottery officials say the winner claimed their prize on April 20, just a few days after they bought the ticket in Newburgh.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Huck’s gas station on Oak Grove Road.

The Hoosier Lottery’s website shows this was the only ticket sold in Newburgh that has won a large prize in the past few weeks. Since April 6, nearly 20 people in Evansville won big with the Hoosier Lottery, but none of those people came close to winning the $50,000.