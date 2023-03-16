HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A canine that looked similar to a wolf was spotted in Warrick county early Thursday morning. Warrick County Animal Control confirmed the wolf-like animal was struck and killed early this morning.

A representative with Warrick County Animal Control said they do not believe it was a wolf/dog hybrid, but likely a malamute husky mix.

(Courtesy: Ryan Winters) (Courtesy: Ryan Winters)

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a dog that looked similar to a wolf in the area of Boonville. Indiana DNR says because Indiana does not have resident wolves, it was likely a high-percentage wolf/dog hybrid that was someone’s escaped pet, especially given its apparent willingness to be close to cars and roads.