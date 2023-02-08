BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Charlie Wyatt says work on the Boonville Police Station is under way.

According to a news release, Empire Contractors and Lamar engineering meet weekly with the city. Officials say the basement is being waterproofed and new sewer lines are being installed, there are new electrical upgrades, and ADA upgrades and AT&T upgrades are being installed.

The mayor notes that a natural gas-powered generator is being installed to provide a center for storms and other natural disasters that might happen.

According to Wyatt, the police station as well as the fire station and city hall all would need to be up and running if such an event happened, and officials are making sure those are in operation.

Wyatt says he took a walk-through last week, and concrete was being poured and framing has started in the basement. Wyatt mentioned that drywall was being hung. Wyatt said of the project, “We are moving forward.”