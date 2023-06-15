NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials are making progress on replacing a log cabin that sat on Newburgh’s riverfront for decades.

The cabin that was there originally was donated by the Kroger family in 1975 and became dilapidated over the years.

Historic Newburgh Incorporated says they were able to save about a third of the original logs and are using additional logs from a historic project in Indiana to complete the cabin.

“I think basically it should be looked on as a sculpture and it’s a sculpture of how our town started,” explains Jim Renne with Historic Newburgh Inc. “There are window panes, there will be some primitive furniture on the inside, so you’ll be able to look inside the window. I think it’ll be a great photo op spot.”

The $100,000 privately funded project is set to be completed sometime next month.