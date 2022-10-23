NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Kids had a spooky fun time in Warrick County this weekend without all the usual scares.

The Zombie Farm hosted it’s annual “Kids Day” with food, games and “no scare” tours through the haunted house.

The farm is ran mostly by Junior Civitan, a group of student volunteers that work to make the world a better place.

Money from this weekend’s event will go towards NAMI Evansville, Easterseals and the Warrick Humane Society. Additionally, dunk tank money will benefit the Red Cross to help survivors of the Weinbach explosion.

“I think it’s extremely exciting and a lot of people are excited,” says Junior Advisor Courtney Racine. “I’ve had a lot say that this is their first time out this year which is exciting to me. New faces means new experiences.”

If you’re looking for a good scare, the Zombie Farm on Vann Road is open every weekend through the end of October.