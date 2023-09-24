NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Zombie Farm at the Newburgh Civitan building opens for its 50th season this Friday, September 29.

Over the last 50 years, the farm has grown from a four-room haunted house to a 25-scene attraction stretching indoors and outdoors over two acres.

It is an event benefitting area charities, like the Special Olympics.

The Civitan who has put on the event every year say they scare because they care.

Newburgh Civitan Mark Fischer says the event has become generational.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids come through the Civitan,” Fischer said “I’ve seen them grow. I’ve seen them have kids, and I’ve seen them bring back their kids. Now I’m to the age where they’re bringing their grandkids.”

While on the farm walking on the path between scenes, you may meet Castle High School student and Junior Civitan Olivia Dimmett who is using her love for make-up to put on a great show.

“It just makes me really happy that I’m able to do something I like to help people out because this organization is a really good organization,” Dimmett said. “I really enjoy it here.”

Teamwork between the junior and adult Civitans and area organizations is an aspect of Zombie Farm which has continued for 50 years.

One of the organizations partnering and volunteering is the Knights of Columbus Council #10257.

The Knights will also help direct cars while parking, while the Civitan helps the Knights in their annual fishing tournament benefiting people with special needs.

“We both have and share like-minded principles and values. We want to give to the community, and we want to be there for the community,” Dennis McVey said, who is on the council. “And this is just one of those opportunities to do that.”

The Knights have introduced a graveyard as a new addition for 2023.

They says they have put in 100 hours over a month and a half to design, contour and paint headstones.

That’s thanks to the council’s former Grand Knight — Robert Hildenbrend — who is called a great motivator and dreamer.

“I know all the guys in the K of C like to work with these kids out here, so it’s been a good thing for us too,” Hildenbrend said. “We have a lot of good out of this — making us work together as a team.”

The Civitans tell Eyewitness News that road work will begin where Vann Road meets Anderson Road.

The farm will be open Thursdays through Sundays between September 29 and October 31.

The farm will be open 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

A “no-scare” portion of the evening is available all open nights between 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. where children and families may walk through the farm without any scares.