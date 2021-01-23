Warrick Human Society holding pet photo contest and fundraiser

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Warrick Humane Society to Take in Dogs Displaced by Harvey_38952788

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) With the pandemic limiting the ability to hold in-person fundraisers, the Warrick County Human Society has come up with a fun way to show off your pet and raise money for shelter pets at the same time. They’ve set a fundraising goal of $3,000, and they are nearly half way there with almost a month left to go.

For a $5 entry fee, you can submit a picture of your pet and encourage your family and friends to vote. Each vote is a $1 donation to help the shelter, and people can vote as many times as they like. Voting will end February 20 at 8 p.m.

The pet photo with the most votes wins a prize package that includes a $25 Walmart gift card, a $20 PetSmart gift card and a custom personalized pet shirt with a photo of your winning pet.

The only rule is there can be no people in your pet’s photo.

To submit your pet, or to vote for a friend’s pet, visit the WHS photo contest website.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories