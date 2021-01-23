Warrick Human Society holding pet photo contest and fundraiser

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) With the pandemic limiting the ability to hold in-person fundraisers, the Warrick County Human Society has come up with a fun way to show off your pet and raise money for shelter pets at the same time. They’ve set a fundraising goal of $3,000, and they are nearly half way there with almost a month left to go.

For a $5 entry fee, you can submit a picture of your pet and encourage your family and friends to vote. Each vote is a $1 donation to help the shelter, and people can vote as many times as they like. Voting will end February 20 at 8 p.m.

The pet photo with the most votes wins a prize package that includes a $25 Walmart gift card, a $20 PetSmart gift card and a custom personalized pet shirt with a photo of your winning pet.

The only rule is there can be no people in your pet’s photo.

To submit your pet, or to vote for a friend’s pet, visit the WHS photo contest website.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)