HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Warrick Humane Society will be holding a low cost vaccine clinic on August 29 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick Humane society. Registration will run from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats. Officials say to expect a potentially long wait and for participants to plan their day accordingly. For the safety of all pets, all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier. Officials ask that participants in the clinic wait until they are called.

Pricing for clinic services is as follows:

Rabies: $17

DA2PP: $17

Bordetella: $15

Heartworm Test: $22

Heartworm Prevention: price varies

FVRCP: $17

FeLV/FIV test: $25

Microchip: $20

Flea Treatment: $10-$20

Dewormer: $5-$15

Cash or credit card are accepted for payments, but no check will be accepted.