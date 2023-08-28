HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Warrick Humane Society will be holding a low cost vaccine clinic on August 29 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick Humane society. Registration will run from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats. Officials say to expect a potentially long wait and for participants to plan their day accordingly. For the safety of all pets, all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier. Officials ask that participants in the clinic wait until they are called.
Pricing for clinic services is as follows:
- Rabies: $17
- DA2PP: $17
- Bordetella: $15
- Heartworm Test: $22
- Heartworm Prevention: price varies
- FVRCP: $17
- FeLV/FIV test: $25
- Microchip: $20
- Flea Treatment: $10-$20
- Dewormer: $5-$15
Cash or credit card are accepted for payments, but no check will be accepted.