Warrick Humane Society hosting “Doggie Date Weekend”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Man’s best friend is looking for a furever love connection on Valentine’s Day weekend. Doggie Date Weekend will be hosted by the Warrick Humane Society (WHS) starting on February 11.

Doggie Date Weekend will allow anyone to be a dog’s date for the weekend. Prospective matchmakers can fill out an adoption application at www.warrickhumanesociety.org.

WHS will contact applicants to schedule an appointment to pick out a doggie date between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on February 11 and 12. Doggie date drop off is February 13 through February 15.

WHS is offering $50 off the adoption fee for anyone who participates in Doggie Date Weekend. For more information contact Kim Henning at (812) 858-1132 or WHSassistantdirector@gmail.com.