HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Warrick Humane Society is hosting a Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic open to the public on July 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or longer if pets are still being seen.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats registered. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis and will end at 11 a.m. Only domesticated dogs and cats will be considered, and no feral animals are eligible for the clinic.

Participants are told to expect a potentially long wait, and to plan their day accordingly. For the safety of all pets, all dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier. Cash and credit cards will be accepted as forms of payment. The pricing for the vaccine services are as follows: