WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society (WHS) will be holding its Miles for Mutts 5K soon.

This year’s Miles for Mutts registration is live, and from July 28 to August 6 WHS says people can get the lowest registration price at just $20. After that, pricing goes up to $25.

According to an event post on WHS’s Facebook, the event will be on October 22 at 8 a.m., and WHS will be benefiting. WHS saysthe race begins and ends at its shelter, with a 3.1 mile run/walk on the Warrick Trails. Overflow parking is located just east of the shelter at 5622 Vann Road. Well-behaved pets are welcome to join.

Registration includes a t-shirt and goodie bag. Early bird registration ends on August 6 at 11:59 p.m. If interested, please sign up here.