NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – If you’re looking to cast some bids and help some animals, the Warrick Humane Society has an event for you!

Warrick Humane Society’s Annual Online Auction is scheduled for June 20 at 8 a.m. The shelter says this is the largest annual fundraiser for Warrick Humane Society, and it expects to have approximately 300 items up for bid. All proceeds go directly to the care of the shelter dogs and cats.

The auction will be hosted on the Curran Miller Auction/Realty website June 20 starting at 8 a.m. through June 26 at 8 p.m.

For more information please contact Kim Henning, Warrick Humane Society Assistant Director, at 812-858-1132 or WHSassistantdirector@gmail.com.