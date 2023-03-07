HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society announced they will host an event sponsored by Jennings Street Public House next month.

According to a release from WHS, the “Wine, Wags and Whiskers for WHS” event will be held at The Parlour at Jennings Street Public House on April 13 at 6 p.m.. Officials say guests will dine on 5-course small plates catered by To the Table paired with wines presented by expert Pam Reimann of Whine-Oh! Tours and Events.

Tickets and reserved tables are available online here, and all proceeds will benefit WHS Rescue Pets. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.