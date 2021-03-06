Warrick Parks Foundation hosting first half pot

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – To raise funds to help maintain the parks and trails in Warrick County, the Warrick Parks Foundation is hosting its very first half pot.

Tickets went on sale Saturday at Friedman Park, and will be available to purchase again Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. and April 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Easter in the Park.

Tickets will also be sold at Sugar Fix and Bloom Flower Studio on March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Officials say they will announce additional dates and locations to purchase tickets.

The final drawing will be held at 1 p.m. April 3.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)