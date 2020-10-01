Warrick Trails announces Aurand Trailhead grand opening

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Warrick Trails announced the grand opening of the Aurand Trailhead today, marking the completion of a series of upgrades on the Newburgh Riverfront Trail.

The $1.1 million project added a mile of walking trails, connecting the Aurand Trailhead at Yorkshire Dr. to the proposed Evansville Trails at Covert Ave. Officials with St. Vincent, which sponsored the project, says the trail upgrades beautify the area and help people maintain healthy lifestyles.

I very much believe that trails, connectivity, outdoor connectivity, this kind of support is very important to create that infrastructure, to create that quality of life that will bring and keep talent here in our region Dan Parod

This is the Newburgh Riverfront Trail’s third expansion since opening in 2009 and there are plans to continue upgrades throughout Warrick County.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: