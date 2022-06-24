EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Wartime Museum is remembering one of its own with a special tribute. Allen Sanderson will be celebrated on June 30 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Sanderson died at the age of 99 on January 21 this past year. The Roanoke, Virginia native was a pilot during World War II and flew missions in an Evansville made P-47 Thunderbolt. He was an active supporter of the museum.

The museum will also reveal a M4A4 Sherman Tank during the event.

Those who are interested in attending the event are asked to R.S.V.P. to Dona Bone at donabone@mac.com. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served during the event.