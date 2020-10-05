Washington man arrested for killing wife

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana State Police say Edward Fox, 64, was arrested in connection to the death of his estranged wife in July.

On July 19, Pike County Dispatch received a call from Fox requesting a welfare check on his estranged wife, who lived in Petersburg. When deputies arrived, they found Sharon Fox at the bottom of the basement stairs.

The Pike County Coroner reported Fox had injuries consistent with falling down a set of stairs with a cervical spine fracture being the cause of death, adding Fox likely died two days before being found.

At the time, Edward and Sharon Fox were in the middle of divorce proceedings and a protective order had been filed by Sharon Fox against Edward Fox. Indiana State Detectives say Edward Fox forced his way into the home and forced her down the stairs, causing the fatal injuries.

Edward Fox was arrested in Jasper Monday afternoon. Fox now faces burglary and murder charges.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

