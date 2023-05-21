HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Washington Police Department K9 took a bite out of crime after sniffing out more than a pound of drugs during recent arrests.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on May 20, WPD K9 Fen sniffed around a vehicle that had been pulled over and alerted to the presence of drugs. Officers say they found about 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia while searching inside the vehicle. A 29-year-old man was arrested as a result of the drug bust.

A month before that arrest, detectives started an investigation after receiving word that there was suspected drug dealing taking place on E Flora Street near Washington Community Schools.

Officers pulled over a vehicle related to the investigation and once again had K9 Fen sniff around it for drugs. After K9 Fen indicated that there was narcotics inside the vehicle, officers searched it and say they found nearly a pound of methamphetamine and just under five ounces of marijuana. A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection to the investigation.

Officers say a search warrant conducted at a home on E Flora Street ended with the seizure of more meth, two handguns, marijuana, prescription pills, syringes, drug paraphernalia and items related to drug dealing.