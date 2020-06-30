Washington woman arrested after signing up victim for dozens of spam messages

WASHINGTON, Ind (WEHT) A Washington woman has been arrested on harassment and identity deception charges after she allegedly created a Google email in the victim’s name and signed her up for numerous spam messages.

According to Indiana State Police, the victim reported harassment to ISP in February 2020. The victim said she was getting numerous spam text messages a day. The victim had been targeted by people on social media who were against a referendum for raising taxes to fund projects for Washington Community Schools.

An investigation found one of the suspects, Rikki Lyford 38, of Washington, had allegedly created a Google email in the name of the victim, and then used this email account to sign the victim up for numerous spam text messages. Approximately 70-100 messages a day were received by the victim for approximately three months. Two other victims also received messages similar to these, as well as false complaints directed to their employers. It is unknown if Lyford is responsible for the actions against the other two victims.

Lyford is charged with identity deception, counterfeiting, and harassment.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

