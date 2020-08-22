Washington woman dies in I-69 crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana State Police say Keirsten Arp, 24, died as a result of injuries she suffered from a two-vehicle crash on I-69 Friday evening.

Arp was riding on a moped when she was reportedly struck from behind by a car driven by Jessica O’Bryan near mile marker 58 on the northbound lanes of I-69. O’Bryan was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries before being charged operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. An investigation remains ongoing.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

