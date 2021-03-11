Watch at 3 pm: Officials to give announcement on Owensboro HydroFair

If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream in our mobile app click here.

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro officials say they will be making three announcements about the 2021 Owensboro HydroFair. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The HydroFair was supposed to have its inaugural event last year, but due to the COVID pandemic, it was rescheduled to August of 2021. Officials have said the HydroFair will be a big part of Friday After 5 which will be returning this year.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)