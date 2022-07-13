HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two burglary suspects are still at large after they broke in and stole products from a local Tri-State business. Henderson Police say the burglary was reported around 7:30 the morning of July 3.

In the video, you can see two hooded suspects hastily run into Kelly’s Beauty Supply and snag items from off the shelves. The two suspects can be seen stopping and looking around cautiously after the sound of items falling onto the floor presumably catches their attentions. After that, they book it out of the store, grasping onto the items they’ve stolen.

The full video with sound can be watched below.

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

The Henderson Police Department tells Eyewitness News that they have no suspects of interest at this time. They’ve reached out to the public through social media to try and identify these masked burglars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

