CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Imagine getting pulled over while driving, but the police officer hands you a Christmas gift instead of a ticket. That’s exactly what happened to several lucky drivers in Carmi, Illinois.

The police department wanted to give back to the community ahead of the New Year, so they launched “Operation Christmas Spirit”.

“We love our community and are grateful to be able to be active in various positive Community Engagements throughout the year,” the police department posted on social media. “Below are just a few of the photos and video clips from our Community Giveback Operation Christmas Spirit! “

(Courtesy: Carmi Police Department)

Carmi officers were able to use a generous donation from Masonic May Lodge Eastern Star to fund the operation, which provided Walmart gift cards to drivers who were pulled over for minor traffic offenses.

The full dash camera of officers spreading holiday cheer can be watched in the video player above.

