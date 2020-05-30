WATCH: Castle High School graduation ceremony

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Given the growth of Friday After 5 over the years and preparing for the 25th Anniversary next year, the board is searching for a new full-time Executive Director to take the reins and continue the growth and success of the signature riverfront festival.

The Executive Director (ED) position is responsible for overseeing the daily administration, programs, and strategic planning of Friday After 5. They will provide leadership to volunteers and perform other related work as required. Key duties include fundraising, marketing, and community outreach, as well as responsibility for the organization’s consistent achievement of the Friday After 5 mission. This full-time position reports directly to the Board of Directors.