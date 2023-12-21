HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News invited high school choirs, bands and other local musicians to our studio to help everyone get into the Christmas spirit. You can view 26 musical performances of holiday classics in the video players below:
“We Wish You a Merry Christmas” – Hopkins County Central Quartet and Choir | “The First Noel” – Evansville Christian Band
“Oh Come All Ye Faithful” – Memorial High School Choir | “Holiday Road of Carols” – Jasper High School Choir
“Breath of Heaven” – Evansville Christian Choir
“O’ Holy Night” – Hopkins County Central Quartet | “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” – STAGEtwo Productions
- Click here to see STAGEtwo Productions’ performances of “The Christmas Song” and “White Christmas”
“Silent Night” – Bluegrass Brothers
“O’ Holy Night” – Evansville Day Choir | “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” – Memorial High School Choir
“Believe” – Evansville Christian Choir | “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – Michelle Shelton
“Joy to the World” – Gina Moore & Erick Scales
“Silent Night” – Evansville Christian Band | “Let There Be Peace on Earth” – Jasper High School Choir
“Winter Wonderland” – Evansville Christian Choir | “Deck the Halls” – Hopkins County Central Choir
STAGEtwo Productions performs “The Christmas Song” and “White Christmas”
“Joy to the World” – Warren Hale
“Blue Christmas” – Michelle Shelton | “Carol of the Bells” – Bluegrass Brothers
“Mary Did You Know?” – Henry Maurer | “Angels We Have Heard on High” – Memorial High School Choir
“Pretty Paper” – Josh Merritt
“Silent Night” – Gina Moore & Erick Scales
