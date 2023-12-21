HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News invited high school choirs, bands and other local musicians to our studio to help everyone get into the Christmas spirit. You can view 26 musical performances of holiday classics in the video players below:

“We Wish You a Merry Christmas” – Hopkins County Central Quartet and Choir | “The First Noel” – Evansville Christian Band

Hopkins County Central Quartet also performed “O’ Holy Night” and Hopkins County Central Choir performed “Deck the Halls”

Evansville Christian Band also performed “Silent Night”

“Oh Come All Ye Faithful” – Memorial High School Choir | “Holiday Road of Carols” – Jasper High School Choir

“Breath of Heaven” – Evansville Christian Choir

Evansville Christian Choir also performed “Believe” and “Winter Wonderland”

“O’ Holy Night” – Hopkins County Central Quartet | “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” – STAGEtwo Productions

“Silent Night” – Bluegrass Brothers

Bluegrass Brothers also performed “Carol of the Bells”

“O’ Holy Night” – Evansville Day Choir | “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” – Memorial High School Choir

“Believe” – Evansville Christian Choir | “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – Michelle Shelton

“Joy to the World” – Gina Moore & Erick Scales

Gina Moore and Erick Scales also performed “Silent Night”

“Silent Night” – Evansville Christian Band | “Let There Be Peace on Earth” – Jasper High School Choir

“Winter Wonderland” – Evansville Christian Choir | “Deck the Halls” – Hopkins County Central Choir

STAGEtwo Productions performs “The Christmas Song” and “White Christmas”

STAGEtwo Productions also sang “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”

“Joy to the World” – Warren Hale

“Blue Christmas” – Michelle Shelton | “Carol of the Bells” – Bluegrass Brothers

“Mary Did You Know?” – Henry Maurer | “Angels We Have Heard on High” – Memorial High School Choir

“Pretty Paper” – Josh Merritt

“Silent Night” – Gina Moore & Erick Scales

Gina Moore and Erick Scales also performed “Joy to the World”

