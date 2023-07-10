TELL CITY, Ind (WEHT) – Funeral services for Police Sergeant Heather Glenn will be held on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. in the Tell City High School auditorium. Eyewitness News will live stream the event in the video player above. If you have trouble viewing the live stream, click here.

Sergeant Glenn was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a domestic battery suspect at Perry County Memorial Hospital on July 3. Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin called Sergeant Glenn a good friend to everyone and said she will be missed, but not forgotten.