HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police announced that an arrest has been made in the fentanyl overdose death of 17-year-old Cash O’Nan.

During a press conference, Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney said the investigation began following O’Nan’s death on October 17, 2022. HPD says Austin Jenkins was arrested and charged with distribution resulting in death for his involvement in the case.

The department said the investigation and arrest was in partnership with the DEA office.

During the press conference, officials say they will continue to work with the community to rid the Henderson streets of fentanyl. Chief McKinney said Fentanyl deaths are up to 10 with 37 overdoses.

This is a developing story.