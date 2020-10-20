WATCH: Holly’s House founder on Tamron Hall show

(WEHT) The co-founder of Holly’s House was on Tameron Hall show Tuesday morning, talking about her story of being the sole survivor of the notorious ‘Railroad Killer.’

She detailed the horrific events of the night when she was savagely attacked and left for dead. Her then-boyfriend was murdered. She also talked about her struggles with survivor’s guilt.

Holly Dunn is now a wife, mother and an author of a book retelling her entire story.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 20, 2020)