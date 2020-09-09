WATCH: Hopkins County leaders give COVID-19 update

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Daviess County students named National Merit semifinalists
Top Stories
LIVE: Joe Biden campaigns in Michigan
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin active as peak hurricane season arrives
Live
Murder trial begins for Spencer County man
Kentucky considered one of the least diverse states
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
Japan 2020
ACC Football
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
EVSC increases fan attendance limits at football games
Top Stories
Madisonville-North Hopkins names Jon Newton new boys basketball head coach
Taylor to Gasser wins week #3 HTF Play of the Night
Video
Colts’ new kicker? ‘Nerdy, geeky’ Rodrigo Blankenship
Troubles continue for Walter McCarty
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Gary Price (09/08/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – U-Vet (09/08/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Free Credit Report (09/08/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plant Based Foods (09/07/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Vanderburgh County Health Department
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fix It Friday
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Hopkins County leaders give COVID-19 update
Local News
by:
Ryan Witry
Posted:
Sep 9, 2020 / 10:40 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2020 / 10:40 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Weather
Henry County commissioner found dead in yard
Crash shuts down Lynch Road over Interstate 69
Kentucky considered one of the least diverse states
Troubles continue for Walter McCarty