WATCH: Indiana Democratic Party hosts virtual convention

(WEHT)- Nearly 2,500 delegates gathered online as Indiana Democrats held their state convention virtually Saturday.

Delegates showed overwhelming support for the party’s platform, which touches on topics like racism, criminal justice reform, and affordable healthcare.

Former Evansville mayor and current Attorney General candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel spoke at the event.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the tragic murder of George Floyd, this election has taken on a new dynamic. More than ever, Indiana needs an attorney general that can bring people together to solve the complicated problems facing our state. Jonathan Weinzapfel

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

