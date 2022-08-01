HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews are continuing their inspection on the US-41 bridge connecting Evansville to Henderson on Monday.

Crews began work on the inspection ahead of schedule on Saturday. Crews will be working until 3 p.m. before a short break and then resuming work at 5:30 until 8 p.m.. Work is expected to run on this schedule all week lasting through Friday.

Drivers are encouraged to leave early if possible when traveling to Henderson to allow enough time to reach their destination. You can view the traffic live on our Ellis Park tower camera in the video player below.