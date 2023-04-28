EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Granted is holding their Over the Edge 2023 Rappelling Event on Friday on top of the CenterPoint Energy building in Evansville.

Participants had the chance to rappel from the top of the building to the parking lot below to raise money for the nonprofit. One of those participants was Eyewitness News Meteorologist Joe Bird. You can view him climbing down from the building in the video player above.

You can also view his interviews with Shelley Kirk in the videos below:

Granted raised $270,000 during last year’s Over the Edge event.