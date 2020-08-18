WATCH LIVE: ABC’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-- Hundreds of homeless Hoosiers are veterans. Vietnam war veteran Rodney Bond and his wife, Melanie, have been working to help those veterans who have no where to go. They serve up hot meals for those heroes everyday.

"She loves to cook for these guys. She likes to make special dinners for them," Bond explained. He delivers nearly 30 meals a day as part of his Heroes Outreach Service Providers initiative (H.O.S.P.). He has been paying for the food himself. "There ain't a greater feeling then to hand a plate lunch to one of these guys when they come out of the shelter. Makes it all worth it."