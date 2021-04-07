Vanderburgh committee considering using stimulus money on mental health crisis center, among other ideas

VANDERBRUGH CO., Ind (WEHT) People are voicing their opinion about how they feel Vanderburgh County should spend the money from the American Rescue Plan. The county is receiving more than $35 million of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

The county hosted a second ‘Road to Recovery’ committee meeting on Wednesday. The committee also met last week. Some community members asked for the money to go towards a mental health crisis center, jail diversion, as well as providing local stimulus checks and improving area parks.

Committee members say the money allocated to them is meant to reimburse governmental funds lost during the pandemic, as well as fund broadband, water infrastructure, and transportation projects.

“There’s a separate piece to this bill where projects such as care centers, community centers, civic centers and so forth can also be used for a separate pool or tranche of money from this bill that would be directly funded from the federal government, not from the allocation from the cities and counties and so fourth,” said Ben Shoulders, one of the committee members

The committee discussed naming one county employee to help navigate the bill and act as a liaison to organizations requesting money.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)