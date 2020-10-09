Councilman Alex Burton withdraws amendment that would have moved fund to affordable housing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Councilman Alex Burton announced Friday that he is withdrawing his amendment that proposed redirecting $250,000 from the Evansville Police Department’s budget to the Affordable Housing Fund, and $250,000 from the Public Safety Local Income Tax back to the police department. Less than two weeks ago, Burton said he did not plan on removing his amendment.

His proposal had been met with backlash, with some saying the amendment amounted to defunding the police department. Burton said his amendment was not an attempt to defund police.

Councilmen Jonathan Weaver and Justin Elpers had also made separate proposals to the city’s 2021 budget. Burton said now that he has dropped his amendment, he is hoping Weaver and Elpers withdraw their amendments as well.

Weaver’s proposal was a three percent budget cut across the board. Elpers’ proposal would affect payment and insurance for city employees, except fire and police departments. In a non-scientific poll, we had asked you which of the amendments you preferred. 43.5 percent said none of the above, 29.9 percent said you preferred the 3 percent budget cut, 16.4 percent said they preferred Elpers amendment, and 10.2 percent said they preferred Burton’s proposal.

Burton says he will continue to fight for affordable housing and increased access to food in Evansville neighborhoods.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2020)

