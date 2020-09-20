WATCH LIVE: Countdown to the Emmys

(WEHT) ABC News Live will roll out a virtual preshow to celebrate the 72nd Emmy Awards. Hosted by Eva Pilgrim, Whit Johnson, and Janai Norman will being streaming Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)

