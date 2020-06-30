Daviess County Fiscal Court delays vote on relocating Confederate monument

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court will now vote on a resolution that would relocate a Confederate monument in August.

The resolution was read during Tuesday’s meeting.

It does not say where the statue will go, but the monument will be returned to the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy if the resolution passes.

A commissioner wanted more time for community discussion, which was part of the reason he proposed the motion to postpone.

The court voted 3-1 to postpone to the vote to the Court’s next meeting August 6.

“We gain nothing from waiting. Absolutely nothing from waiting a month. You’re going to hear from the same folks who oppose it, the same folks who support it. I think it’s time we make a decision, the court needs to make a decision. Certainly you’ve had input, I’ve had input, all day today, over the past three to four weeks,” Judge Executive Al Mattingly said after the vote.