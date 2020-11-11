Daviess County monument relocation committee approves recommendations for new sites

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The five members of the Daviess County monument relocation committee have selected two sites they will recommend to the Daviess County Fiscal Court about where a Confederate statue outside the Daviess County courthouse could go.

The members agreed to recommend the Owensboro Museum of Science and History and the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court has the final say on the decision.

The Kentucky Division president of the United Daughters of the Confederacy sent a letter to a county judge and the committee saying the monument is theirs and they will consider relocating the monument. Committee chair Aloma Dew says that is the only official notification they’ve received, and the letter did not mention where they’d like to see it go.

Someone from the Mollie Morehead chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, located in Calhoun also reached out, saying she has no objection to putting the statue in the Owensboro Museum of Science and History because it could be a teaching tool.

At the committee’s last meeting in October, one committee member said the United Daughters of the Confederacy has the deed and owns the statue and they are prepared to sue. There was no update on the potential lawsuit at Wednesday’s meeting besides that it was not mentioned in the Kentucky Division’s letter.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)