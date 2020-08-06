Daviess Fiscal Court votes to remove Confederate monument

UPDATE: The Daviess County Fiscal Court has voted in favor of removing the Confederate monument from in front of Daviess County Courthouse .

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) Recent protests are restarting the debate over what to do with the confederate monuments in front of the Daviess County Courthouse. The Daviess County Fiscal Court is scheduled to vote on the statue this afternoon at 4:45 p.m.

A rally was held in front of the Courthouse in support of the Confederate monument ahead of the meeting. A petition to keep the statue was presented to Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly this morning.

The resolution the fiscal court is expected to vote on does not say where the statue will go, but the monument will be returned to the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy if the resolution passes.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 4, 2020)