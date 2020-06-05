Evansville Philharmonic announces new conductor

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra announced its 86th Season with a new music director, a wide range of concerts and the introduction of a commissioned work for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

This season begins with Roger Kalia in his first symphonic performance as the EPO’s new Music Director.

Opening Night, on September 19, begins with a world premiere of a commissioned fanfare by acclaimed composer Paul Dooley that celebrates the EPO and the city of Evansville. Pianist Sean Chen will dazzle audiences in Mendelssohn’s dramatic Piano Concerto No. 1. The program concludes with Mahler’s monumental First Symphony, which is one of the most triumphant works in the repertoire.

The EPO celebrates the 100th anniversary of tango master, Astor Piazzolla, with a performance of The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, which includes hints of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. The EPO combine elements of theater and music in a program featuring Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and Stravinsky’s Petrushka, one of his most colorful and exciting scores.

In February, the EPO presents an all-Mozart program, which features three of his final works, all composed during the last year of his life and concludes the Classics Season with a program of triumph and celebration featuring works by Dvořák, Paul Dooley, and Shostakovich.

The Pops Season will being on September 27 with a performance to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, which includes a number of musical selections by American composers such as John Philip Sousa and John Williams, among others. The EPO will partner with the Evansville Symphony Band and River Brass for this concert.

The Orchestra shares the stage in October with returning jazz trumpet sensation Byron Stripling, with a 1920s Prohibition program which will include music by George Gershwin and Cole Porter, among others. For the annual Peppermint Pops program, they will bring “A Tristate Christmas” to the Victory Theatre, which will feature a number of local collaborations with performers from throughout the Tri-State area.

The rescheduled “The Envelope Please” concert takes place in February with an evening of Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winning songs. The music of Disney’s Fantasia is iconic, and the EPO is excited to present a concert of Disney favorites in March!

The Pops Season with conclude with selections from John Williams’ Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone as well as music from the television hit Game of Thrones.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)