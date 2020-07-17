EVSC delays start of school by two weeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced on Friday they will delay the start of school by two weeks until August 19th.

School officials say they are delaying going back to school because of the rising local numbers of COVID-19.

Teachers will receive N-95 masks, and students will be social distanced throughout the classroom upon return.

Dr. Smith apologized to parents, saying he knows this is a tough decision but a necessary one at this time. He says they will continue to evaluate the situation as it develops moving forward.

EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen says the decision to delay school does not currently effect the football season, set to begin on August 21st.

The EVSC is expected to do a Facebook presentation with all of the guidelines next Tuesday. Dr. Smith says the school corporation is expected to continue with the original school plan which includes three options for students returning to school.

Option A: Learning at School – The default option is our traditional “brick and mortar” school building in person setting adjusted for the actions that limit the spread of COVID-19.

Option B: Remote – a temporary setting that is connected to one’s school/teachers. This setting offers flexibility for those students who need a temporary option to continue learning at home before returning to Option A.

Option C: Virtual Academy – semester/year-long enrollment in our nationally renowned virtual academy.

