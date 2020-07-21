EVSC holds Q&A, district releases reopening plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the start of school just a few weeks away on August 19, the EVSC is releasing its reopening plan, which includes new health and safety measures.

Superintendent David Smith walked through the plan on Facebook Live Tuesday evening. New this year, school nurses will be on-site throughout the entire school day.

Part of the plan includes guidelines on when students, faculty or staff who are sick can return to school.

Smith says if one student in a class tests positive, the entire class will not have to quarantine. The situation is different if a family member of a student tests positive.

“If children or siblings are in that household if there is a positive test, if the father for instance tests positive for COVID-19, then the children need to quarantine for 14 calendar days,” Smith said.

The district announced all K-12 students will have devices to take home for online learning.

Officials also say they have ordered Wi-Fi hot-spots to help with Internet access.

The hot-spots will be distributed to students doing remote learning, and some are on back order due to high demand.

Smith says some school buses with internet will be traveling to areas with weaker internet access.

“So, we can take buses and park them in a location, perhaps an apartment complex where there’s absence of Internet activity and then students will be able to access the Internet,” Smith said.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)