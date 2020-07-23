WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 update

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) - The 134th Labor Day Celebration in Chandler will be much smaller this year. The celebration is cancelling its 2020 pageants, contests, demolition derby, food booths, crafts vendors, motocross, carnival rides, karaoke, rummage sale, poker run, kid’s games, laser tag, corn hole, horseshoes, gospel sing, and car show.

The decision was made after several months of the Labor Day Association’s delegates listening, watching, and monitoring their communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.