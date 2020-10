POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) The Posey County commission has approved an ordinance prohibiting meetings of 150 people or more without Health Board approval. This is similar to the restriction on public gatherings issued by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke that is now in effect.

The restriction in Posey County includes all events, including high school athletic events. The order goes into effect Monday, Oct. 26, and it lasts for one week.